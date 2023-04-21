Underground Railroad panel upcoming
HUNTINGTON
Marshall University and its partners in the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative will host a panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
The discussion will be focused on the local history of the Underground Railroad in the Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia Tri-State region.
The program is co-sponsored by the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the discussion, along with one on Monday at Shawnee State University, will mark the start of a three-year, Tri-State historical marker and tourism initiative. The program is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Grant program.
The program will provide an overview of the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative, which being led by the Lawrence Economic Development Corp, which partners in five Ohio, two Kentucky and two West Virginia counties. Regional managers of the National Parks Service will discuss the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, focusing on how it has helped other communities throughout the country with their economic development and tourism efforts.
KD offering free sports physicals
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer free sports physicals for student athletes ages 13 to 19 starting in May.
Sports physicals will be available at area schools on the following dates:
• 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 3—Johnson Central High School
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3—Martin County High School
• 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, May 4—Ashland Blazer High School
• 8:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 5—Boyd County High School
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 5—Fairview High School
• 8:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 12—East Carter High School
• 9 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 12—Portsmouth High School
• 1 to 2:45 p.m., Friday, May 12—West Carter High School
• 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13—Russell High School
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17—Symmes Valley High School
• 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18—Rock Hill High School
• 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, May 18—South Point High School
• 8 to 11 a.m., Friday, May 19—Greenup County High School
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 19—Raceland-Worthington High School
• 8:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 23—Ironton High School
• 1 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 23—Dawson Bryant High School
Athletes may only receive physicals at their own school.
Makeup days will be available:
• 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14 at King’s Daughters Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Russell
• 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 at KDMS Portsmouth Orthopedics, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth
If an athlete can’t make any of the free dates, they are welcome to make an appointment in the office for a $25 fee or visit their primary care provider or pediatrician.
Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature. Forms are available at KingsDaughtersHealth.com/SportsPhysicals.
Physicals will be performed by athletic trainers and orthopedic staff. For more information, call (606) 327-0036 or (740) 351-0980.
Investing in pets in Lawrence Co.
LOUISA
Lawrence County (Ky.) Humane Society is set to receive a $7,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Lawrence County.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.
Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.
Lawrence County (Ky.) Humane Society is a nonprofit organization which strives to reduce the over breeding of dogs and cats through public education programs and promote humane attitudes and good treatment for all animals.
For more information about Lawrence Co (KY) Humane Society, visit lawrencecokyanimalshelter.com/. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.
