Spring Fling Cha-Ching Raffle
PORTSMOUTH
By purchasing a ticket in the Portsmouth Area Ladies (PALS) Spring Fling Cha-Ching, you have a chance to win $5,000, as well as several chances to win a prize worth $50 or more.
Only 200 tickets will be sold in PALS’ reverse raffle fundraiser set for May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for $50 each from any PALS member, at Morgan Brother’s Jewelers, the Portsmouth Welcome Center or online by visiting www.portsmouthpals.org.
“In years past, this was our Sweetheart Raffle,” said PALS president Tami Davis. “When COVID hit, we, like many other organizations, had to put off a lot of our fundraising activities. We were able to host our annual Purse BINGO this year and now we are bringing back our reverse raffle with renewed outlook highlighted by the spring theme.”
Participants can join PALS members who will be conducting the raffle on the Portsmouth Area Ladies Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/PortsmouthAreaLadies) to see reverse raffle winners announced in real-time.
Proceeds from the raffle benefit community needs through grant requests submitted by area nonprofits on a quarterly basis.
Since 2007, PALS has provided more than $140,000 to help community causes in the areas of education, health and welfare, arts and culture, civic projects, and social services. For more information, call Shawn Jordan, raffle chair at (740) 352-0809.
U.S. 23 detour, lane shifts
RUSSELL
Motorists should plan for major U.S. 23 traffic impacts this Sunday in Greenup County for work on the AK Steel overpass, according to a press release.
The overpass, which crosses U.S. 23 just north of Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) at Russell, will be inspected and cleaned by engineering crews with Cleveland Cliffs. The work will require a full detour of all southbound U.S. 23 traffic and a one-lane diversion of all northbound U.S. 23 traffic.
The following traffic changes are expected to start early Sunday, by 8 a.m., March 19:
• Southbound U.S. 23 will be blocked at Ky. 1725 (Ashland Drive), milepoint 1.2, and all traffic detoured using Ky. 1725 to Diederich Boulevard (Ky. 693) to U.S. 23 to bypass the work area. Detour signs will be posted. Expect heavy traffic and delays on Diederich Boulevard at the Ashland Drive and U.S. 23 intersections.
• Northbound U.S. 23 will be shut down to one lane past Diederich Boulevard approaching the AK Steel overpass traffic signal, milepoint 0.8, and will be directed into a median crossover to divert past the work zone. Two-lane traffic will begin again around the Riverview Road intersection.
Work and traffic changes should end by 4 p.m. on Sunday, if not before.
The work is being done by Cleveland Cliffs under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.
Staff reports