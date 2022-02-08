HUNTINGTON
The Wild Ramp is planning two Valentine's Day events.
A children's cookie decorating event for Valentine's Day will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Cookies will be provided by B Sweet Cookie Creations.
Cost is $12 per child and includes six cookies and decorating materials such as icing and sprinkles.
Class is limited to 10. Registration is required today at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/844375/
A charcuterie board class will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 14, including local wine pairing suggestions.
Each board will be limited to two cured meats from North Country charcuterie; a specialty cheese; a local cheese; two or three accompaniments (nuts, chocolate, cheese crisps, pickled products, etc); a sweet condiment (jam, spread, preserve, honey, etc); a savory condiment (mustard, roasted vegetable relish, savory jam, etc); choice of crackers; and a piece of Panforte.
Chocolates will be available for sampling from local producers. Vegan options for the meat and cheese will be available. Please indicate in advance if the vegan option is required.
Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Registration is required by Saturday by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/844605
The Wild Ramp is at 555 14th St W.
Longaberger basket
bingo upcoming
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Homemakers will have offer bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Office for a chance to win a vintage Longaberger basket.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6 p.m. There will be 20 games for $20, with payment at the door. Also planned are door prizes, raffle baskets and 50/50. Refreshments will be available
Proceeds will benefit the homemakers.
The office is at 2420 Center St.
Tickets available
to awards show
PRESTONSBURG
Tickets are available to the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, scheduled for 7 p.m. April 9 at the Mountain Arts Center.
The awards recognizes artists, musicians and entertainment industry workers from Kentucky and throughout Appalachia.
The "Top 3 Reveal" will be livestreamed on Big Sandy Community and Technical College page a noon Feb. 15. Those Top 3 in each category will then proceed to the judging panel. The winner will be announced at the ceremony.
Hosts for the evening will be Tayla Lynn, the granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, the grandson of Conway Twitty.
Tickets are available at macarts.com or by calling (888) MAC-ARTS.