IRONTON
Cyndi’s Studio will host a baton clinic featuring P.J. Maierhofer Burkin and Jonathon Burkin fom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Coordinator the frive-hour session will be Kimberly Clark.
P.J. Maierhofer Burkin was College Miss Majorette of America in 2009; Collegiate National Twirling Champion in 2007; and was Blue Sapphire for the Penn State Blue Band from 2005 to 2010. She twirled in five BCS Bowls (Orange, Outback, Alamo, Rose, Capital One), led the Penn State Blue Band down the runway at Marc Jacobs fashion show and was featured in W Magazine.
Jonathan Burkin was World Baton Twirling Federation Gold medalist (senior pairs) in 2014; was three-time USTA Men’s Grand National Champion; three-time NBTA Men’s National Champion; five-time Men’s Congressional Cup Invitational Champion; and was a semi-finalist during the third season of "America's Got Talent."
For more information, call (740) 534-3524.
Saturday morning
sports clinic offered
ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Sports Medicine will offer a Saturday morning sports clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. every Saturday from now through Nov. 21.
The clinic will be offered at King’s Daughters Medical Specialties: Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Plaza B, Suite G30, Ashland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, entry is through the Parkview Patient Tower II entrance.
No appointment is necessary. Insurance will be billed. The specialized, comprehensive services provided by King’s Daughters Sports Medicine include diagnostic imaging, primary care sports medicine physician and sport-specific rehabilitation programs.
For more information, call (606) 327-0036.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Aug. 26 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Norma Meek; third — Juanita Ditty; fourth — Cathy Hood.