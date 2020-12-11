ASHLAND
The Ashland Community Kitchen will give away more than 400 turkey and 400-plus hams to anyone in need starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday until supplies run out.
Bring an ID. The person and ID must be together in the vehicle. There is a limit of one turkey or ham per household address.
The Kitchen is at 2516 Carter Ave.
Post 76 giving back
ASHLAND
American Legion Post 76, at 405 20th Street (at the intersection of 20th and Carter Avenue), is accepting non-perishable items, canned goods, clothing and even cash as it aims to give back to the community during the holiday season.
According to Michelle Boyd, someone will be at the location from noon to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to collect items.
Antibody tests at Kroger
Kroger is offering rapid antibody testing across its family of pharmacies to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests — conducted using a finger-prick blood sample — are now available at Kroger pharmacies inthe Mid-Atlantic area, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.
Cost is $25 for Kroger customers. Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.
Research is still under way to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity.
Visit KrogerHealth.com for more information.
MEETINGS
• Monday, 5:30 p.m.: The Greenup County Board of Education will have its regular meeting at the school district’s central office.
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Olive Hill City Councill will have a special meeting at the senior/community center via videoconference. Watch the meeting by visiting the City of Olive Hill Facebook page.