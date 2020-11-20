ASHLAND Bombshells & Ales announced it will give away 200 uncooked turkeys to restaurant workers in the area who are laid off due to the latest restrictions announced by Gov. Andy Beshear, which include no indoor dining from Nov. 21-Dec. 13.
The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that laid-off workers can pick up a turkey on Monday outside of Bombshells & Ales from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wear a mask and social-distance. There is a limit of one per household. Bring proof of your recent employment in Kentucky.
Greenup Health Dept. hours change
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. GCHD will remain closed through the remainder of the week and reopen Monday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 a.m.
Surviving Holidays seminar set
IRONTON
A “Surviving the Holidays” seminar is scheduled for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Ironton First Nazarene Church at 2318 South 4th Street.
The seminar is especially designed for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. You’ll learn how to deal with the emotions you’ll face, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, what helpful tips are available for surviving social events and how to discover hope for your future.
Contact Pastor Rob Hale at (606) 923-3538 for more details.
Worthington PD asks for help
WORTHINGTON
The Worthington Police Department sent out a release to “inform, educate and ask for assistance with the investigation of a series of vehicle break-ins within our city and surrounding cities.”
Police Chief Randy Phillips said break-ins occurred this week in Worthington, and he asked the public to review security cameras and to share any information with the police department by calling (606) 836-6144. Camera footage is vital evidence.
Worthington PD reminded everyone to lock all vehicle doors, call the police regarding any suspicious activity (call 911), take specific mental notes on anything you see and do not leave any valuables inside vehicles.
‘Buckle Up’ during Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT
Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the heaviest traveled holidays across the country. Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced it they will step up patrols as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement initiative. These efforts will target seat belt usage with an added focus on impaired driving and commercial vehicle safety.
According to the Kentucky Traffic Collision Facts Report, the four-day Thanksgiving holiday travel period accounted for 1,253 collisions with five fatal crashes in 2019.
MEETINGS
Tuesday: A Greenup County Fiscal Court special meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be virtual.
Tuesday: The City of Raceland will have a special council meeting at 5 p.m. The virtual meeting will be posted on the city’s website and the city’s Facebook page for public viewing.