Turkey dinner offered
WURTLAND
Old Steam Baptist Church will have a turkey dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5.
The meal, which consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a roll and dessert, is $7. Delivery is available for meals of six or more by calling on Nov. 4 or before 9 a.m. on Nov. 5. To order, call (606) 922-8030 or (606) 834-8400.
The church is at 2664 Ky. 503.
Wreath-making class offered
WURTLAND
The Greenup County Master Gardeners will offer live holiday wreath classes at the Greenup County Extension office.
Classes will be Dec. 1 and 2 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. and noon.
The cost of $25 includes all materials and light refreshments. The fee is nonrefundable and is due by Nov. 28.
Those who would like a wreath but can not attend the class should call the extension office at (606) 836-0201 to order a pre-made wreath for $30.
To register, call (606) 836-0201.
Holiday sale at church planned
IRONTON
St. Joseph Catholic Church will have a Christmas and Holiday Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 in the church basement.
New and gently used holiday decorations will be for sale. Attendees will be registered for a drawing for a $25 Kohl’s gift card.
The event will benefit the Women’s Club Charities.
The church is at 905 S. Fifth St.
Crafts center around holidays
GREENUP
The Greenup County Public Library is planning craft workshops with a holiday theme.
Painting with Sherrie Horsley will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the main branch in Greenup. Participants will paint a winter scene with a cardinal.
A do-it-yourself candle class will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Flatwoods branch.
For more information, call (606) 473-6514.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Oct. 26 are: first — Judy Fields; second — Norma Meek; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Jody Lowman.
Character breakfast Sat.
ASHLAND
Aspire! Conservatory’s Breakfast with the Characters will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Beech Street Christian Church.
Characters from Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will serve pancakes, sausage and beverages.
For tickets to the Aspire! Conservatory TheatreWorks program fundraiser, visit aspireconservatory.com/theatre-tickets.
Star Wars theme at Sawstone
MOREHEAD
Star Wars Trivia will be offered at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sawstone Brewing.
The Imperial Legion will present a lightsaber halftime show.
Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
The brewery is at 175 E. Main St.
Candidates must apply by Nov. 18
CHARLESTON, W.Va
Candidates for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia have until Nov. 18 to submit applications and letters of recommendation.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.
The application form and instructions are available online.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 by email to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission at JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to the commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.
Interviews will be held in Morgantown at the West Virginia University College of Law on Dec. 8.
Staff, wire reports