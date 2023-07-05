Tri-State BBQ Brawl Sat., Sun
RACELAND
The second annual Tri-State BBQ Brawl is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day on Chinn Street in Raceland. It is open to the public.
The BBQ Brawl competition is set for Saturday. A food truck rally is slated for Sunday.
Kids entertainment and craft vendors will be featured at the event. Live animals will be present for petting and riding.
An alcohol vendor will be set up. There will be live music performances all day both days. Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends will be the headliner on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
The City of Raceland announced on Wednesday that it will cut the ribbon on the Raceland Splash Pad this weekend as well.
School plans rummage sale
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the school at 5673 Southland Drive.
Proceeds will go directly into the Discretionary Fund of the Institute.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
Golf scramble Saturday
ARGILLITE
The Shoes That Fit golf scramble will be Saturday at River Bend Gold Club at 6333 Ky. 1.
Registration will be at 8 a.m., with start at 9 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served along with free nonalcoholic beverages.
A silent auction also is planned.
The event will benefit Shoes That Fit, which provides children in need with new shoes.
Registration per team is $240.
For more information, call (606) 473-9974 or 836-4185.
Officer killed in confrontation
TELL CITY, Ind.
A man suspected of domestic violence fatally shot a police officer in a southern Indiana hospital early Monday and was then killed by other officers, authorities said.
The confrontation occurred at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, across the Ohio River from Kentucky. Police were called when a victim of domestic violence told hospital staff that Sean Hubert was on his way.
Tell City Sgt. Heather Glenn tried to subdue Hubert, 34, at the hospital with an electronic device and arrest him, but it was ineffective, Indiana State Police said.
“During a brief struggle, Hubert produced a firearm and Sgt. Glenn was shot,” state police said. “Officers with the Tell City Police Department and Cannelton Police Department returned fire and shot Hubert.”
Friday
9 a.m. — Sanitation District No. 4, board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.
Monday
12:15 p.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, Heritage Building Auditorium.
