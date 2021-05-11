ASHLAND
The Ashland Police Department will be conducting traffic checkpoints in the next couple of weeks, in conjunction with the national Click It or Ticket campaign.
The checkpoints will be from May 24 to June 6 in the Ashland/Boyd County area, according to a press release.
The focus of the checkpoints will be on DUI enforcement, seat belt and child restraint violations, licensing, registration, insurance and equipment violations.
The release stated the following: “Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community.”
Ashland PD bust Ohio
man in sex sting
ASHLAND
The Ashland PD Cyber Crime Unit was at it again, busting an Ohio man accused of fixing to meet up with a 14-year-old to have sex, according to an announcement.
Michael Wirzfeld, 41, of Ironton, was charged with prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
According to the announcement, police performed a traffic stop at the entrance of Crabbe Elementary at 6:35 p.m. on May 7 after identifying him as wanting to meet up with a juvenile to have sex.
Officers found marijuana and paraphernalia on him, which he intended to supply to the child, according to the announcement.
The Cyber Crime Unit worked in conjunction with the Ashland PD’s Field Operations Division (patrol officers), the Criminal Investigations Unit and Kentucky State Police Post 14.
2 scholarship
winners from area
ASHLAND
Two students in the area are National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
They are Sara O. Abul-Khoudoud, of Russell High School, and Benjamin L. Woodard of Kenova, West Virginia, who is homeschooled.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of 16,000 finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
CDL classes
to be offered
ASHLAND
Workforce Solutions will offer evening CDL classes from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Monday.
The class is 160 hours and runs for eight weeks. Cost is $3,795.
To complete the application, visit ashland.kctcs.edu/workforce-solutions/programs/apply.aspx
For more information, email as_workforce@kctcs.edu or call (606) 326-2482.
Dementia focus
of programs
Virtually and telephone programs will be offered this month by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Caregiver support programs offered via phone will be offered at 4 p.m. May 24 and at noon and 3:30 p.m. May 27.
Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups will be at 6 p.m. May 3; 10:30 a.m. May 13; 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 17; 11 a.m. May 18; 1 p.m. May 20; and 11:30 a.m. May 21.
To register for these groups, please call the Alzheimer's Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.
In addition, "Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia" will be online at 6 p.m. May 18 and at 11 a.m. June 3.
Registration is required. To register, call (800) 272-3900.