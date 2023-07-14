Boyd Class of 1965 reunion coming up
CANNONSBURG
The Boyd County High School Class of 1965 will have a reunion picnic on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Armco Park Shelter 7.
Contact (606) 923-2154 for more information. The organizer is asking everyone to spread the word.
Closures of Ky. 1 in Carter County just ahead
GRAYSON
Carter County motorists should plan for temporary daytime closures of Ky. 1 next week for repairs.
On Wednesday and Thursday, July 19-20, crews will close Ky. 1 just south of East Carter High School (milepoints 9.4-9.6) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day to replace drainage pipes, make slide repairs, and fix areas of embankment to keep water off the roadway. The highway will reopen overnight, but will be closed each day where crews are working. Motorists may detour use Ky. 773 through Grayson and Hitchins.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov or follow @KYTCDistrict 9 on Twitter for updates.
Traffic changes on U.S. 60, Ky. 180 next week
CANNONSBURG
Continued culvert work for the U.S. 60 reconstruction project in Boyd County will require temporary lane closures and traffic changes next week at Cannonsburg. Motorists should plan for the following:
• U.S. 60 (milepoint 4.0) — Beginning Tuesday night, July 18, one lane of U.S. 60 will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday near the Ky. 180 intersection to install drainage pipes under the highway at SuperQuik. Crews will use flaggers to move all U.S. 60 traffic into one lane through the area. Expect backups and delays.
Both Ky. 180 and U.S. 60 are high-traffic corridors, and delays are likely.
The work is part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ongoing $46 million highway widening project along 4 miles of U.S. 60 between I-64 at Coalton and Ky. 180 at Cannonsburg.
MEETING
Monday at 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, regular session, Central Office (228 S. Carol Malone Blvd., Grayson).