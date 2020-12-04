CATLETTSBURG
Upgrades to navigational lights on the U.S. 60 bridge (Billy C. Clark Bridge) over the Big Sandy River between Catlettsburg and Kenova will require temporary traffic restrictions this month.
Beginning Monday, contractors will reduce the bridge to one lane with all traffic controlled by temporary signals. The signals — one in Catlettsburg and one in Kenova — will alternate one-way traffic across the bridge through Friday, Dec. 18, or until the project’s complete.
The time it takes to cross the lengthy bridge will cause long wait times at signals. Motorists should be prepared for delays and traffic backups, or seek alternate routes. Contractors will try to keep pedestrian access open across the bridge. However, residents should note the walkway could be blocked at times.
The project includes maintenance and replacement of navigational lighting components on the bridge, which is needed to ensure safe passage of Big Sandy River traffic as well as the safety of the bridge itself. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Greenup County wins state honors
LOUISVILLE
Greenup County's Farm Bureau Women was named the Women's Top County by the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
County women’s programs that meet certain requirements are eligible for the “County Gold Star” award, but each year only one program statewide is selected as the KFB Women’s Top County.
Women are involved in numerous programs at the state and county levels to bolster the effectiveness of KFB. Farm-city activities, ag-in-the-classroom programs, food-price surveys, commodity promotions and youth contests are some examples of their work.
The KFB Women’s Top County award highlights outstanding promotional, youth and legislative efforts achieved through programming. The selection committee made its decision to award the Greenup County Women’s Program with this honor based on leadership, dedication and devotion in implementing KFB policy goals and objectives.
Area Women's Gold Star Winners for this year are:
Carter County — Judy McGlone and Becky Suttles; Floyd County — Sherry Akers and Carolyn Akers; Greenup County — Connie Howard and Lisa Osborne; Magoffin County — Sherry Greene and Lula Reed.
The bureau is a voluntary organization of farm families and their allies dedicated to serving as the voice of agriculture by identifying problems, developing solutions and taking actions which will improve net farm income, achieve better economic opportunities and enhance the quality of life. It's the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 460,000 member families.