ASHLAND
Ashland Town Center will welcome EarthWise Pet, a pet nutrition and wellness spa owned by local entrepreneur Marc Vonderheide, to the mall this fall, according to a news release.
It will open near the mall’s food court.
“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to EarthWise Pet, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
EarthWise Pet is a 40-plus-year-old brand focused on all-natural pet food, eco-friendly toys and supplies, grooming services and helping to improve the bond between pets and their people, according to the press release.
Vonderheide and his staff are trained on pet nutrition and wellness so customers will know they can turn to them for advice, the release stated. It offers customers a curated shopping experience that is laser-focused on eco-friendly, holisitc and all-natrual brands, the release said.
Visit ashlandtowncenter.com or visit the mall’s Facebook, Twitter (@ShopAshland) and Instagram pages for up-to-date information.
Grief support
group in Ironton
IRONTON
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help people rebuild their lives after losing a loved one, according to a press release.
The group is led by caring people who have experienced grief and want to help people through difficult days, stated the release.
GriefShare is every Sunday from Aug. 22 through Nov. 14 from 4:30-5:45 p.m. at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene at 2318 South 4th Street. Contact the church at (740) 532-3413.
Counseling center
breaks ground
IRONTON
The Counseling Center announced its expansion into the Lawrence County, Ohio, region, creating 15 jobs — and the potential for more.
The expansion will allow TCC to provide more intensive and expanded services for the area, according to a news release.
TCC will build a new health and wellness center in Ironton, a state-of-the-art, multi-million-dollar expansion that provides residential and community outpatient services for those struggling with mental health and addiction needs, stated the release. It will also provide vocational, fitness and life skills services for clients. It will be at South 4th Street on the south side of the courthouse.
TCC has existing operations in Ironton and Franklin Furnace.
Visit thecounselingcenter.org for more information.
MEETING
Monday at 5:30 p.m.: Monthly board meeting, Greenup County Board of Education, central office.