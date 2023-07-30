CANNONSBURG
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are making a comeback to the big screen at Cinema Camp Landing.
The newest TMNT movie is set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 1. It features action, humor and pizza-powered adventures.
Leonardo, one of the turtles, will be at Cinema Camp Landing for people to meet on Tuesday, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The encounter with Leonardo is free with a movie ticket.
The Cinema concession stand will offer a collection of TMNT merchandise, including giant popcorn tubs and cups.
One special concession item is pizza popcorn, which is sprinkled with pizza spices and parmesan cheese.
"We are stoked to welcome back the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Cinema Camp Landing," said General Manager George Bagnoli. "It's an action-packed film that will appeal to fans of all ages. The meet and greet with Leonardo is a fantastic opportunity for families to interact with one of the iconic heroes and make lasting memories."
Visit the @CinemaCampLanding social media pages for more details, contests and updates.
Part of U.S. 60 closed Thursday
UPPER TYGART
A portion of U.S. 60 just east of the Rowan-Carter county line near Upper Tygart will be closed part of this week for a culvert replacement, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Starting at about 8 a.m. Thursday, crews will close U.S. 60 between Willow Drive and Jesse Hollow Road (mile points 1.5 to 1.7), which is west of Olive Hill and about 2 miles east of the Rowan County line. The road will remain closed through 4:30 p.m. or until work to replace a dilapidated culvert under the highway is complete.
Local traffic may access homes and businesses up to the work site from either direction but will not be able to pass that point as the road will be cut in half.
All thru traffic between Olive Hill and Rowan County should detour using Ky. 174 through Lawton and Soldier in Carter County and Haldeman in Rowan County.
Visit goky.ky.gov for more information.