ASHLAND
On The Edge Theater Company will have auditions for the dark comedy “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores from 7 to 9:30 p.m. April 10.
No acting experience is needed.
The show will be presented in late July.
Signup opportunities are on the On The Edge Theater Company’s Facebook page.
Session to be
offered in Spanish
ASHLAND
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer several seminars and workshops online.
“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be at 11:30 a.m. April 24. The workshop will be presented in Spanish.
Registration is required. To register, call (800) 272-3900.
Summer arts
camps planned
ASHLAND
The Paramount Arts Center will offer 2021 Summer Arts Camps in June.
Week one will run from June 14 through 18; week two will run from June 21 through 25.
To ensure safety, the camps’ capacities will be reduced; early registration is highly recommended. Early bird pricing is available through May 21.
All campers must be fully potty trained to attend PAC Summer Camp; a snack will be provided and a daily lunch will be available from the Ashland Summer Lunch Program.
For more information, call the PAC at (606) 324-0007.
Microsoft classes
offered at ACTC
ASHLAND
Registration for Workforce Solutions classes is open at Ashland Technical and Community College.
Classes will include Microsoft Word 2019, Microsoft PowerPoint 2019, Microsoft Access 2019, Microsoft Excel 2019 and Microsoft Outlook 2019.
Instructional courses for older versions of Microsoft products also are available.
The classes, which are six-weeks in length, can be instructor-led or self-paced.
Each course costs $129. A value suite, focusing only on Excel, PowerPoint and Word is also available. The fee for that course is $324.
Each course within the Microsoft Office 2019 Value Suite will introduce participants to the basic features and functionality of Microsoft’s 2019 software.
Students complete these interactive courses entirely over the Internet.
To search for the classes or to see the entire catalog of classes, visit https://www.ed2go.com/actc to find course descriptions, instructor information and user-friendly instructions.
For more information,email Robin Harris, Director of Workforce Solutions, at robin.harris@kctcs.edu.
Alzheimer’s groups
scheduled
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following sessions:
• Caregiver support groups online will be from 4 to 5 p.m. April 27; noon to 1 p.m. April 29; and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 29.
• Caregiver support groups accessed via online or by phone will be 6 to 7 p.m. April 5; 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 8; 1 to 2 p.m. April 15; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 19; 6 to 7 p.m. April 19; and 4 to 5 p.m April 20.
• Living with Alzheimer’s & Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series will be online and via phone at 11 a.m. on April 7, 14, 21 and 28.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia will be online and by phone at 2 and 6 p.m. April 8. Additional sessions will be at 2 and 5 p.m. April 21.
• Memory Cafe, a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. April 12.
• Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia will be offered online at 1 p.m. April 14.
To register for these groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
• A rural caregiver telehealth program called Stepping into Springtime with a Greater Understanding of Dementia Behaviors will be offered online at 6:30 p.m. on April 22. To register for the free event, call Tyler at (859) 257-6507.
CHH techs approve
union contract
HUNTINGTON
Techs at Cabell-Huntington Hospital approved a contract Monday with management, according to a news release from the SEIU District 1199.
CT specialist techs, lab techs, nuclear medicine techs, radiation therapists, respiratory therapist and ultrasound techs will now be covered on a three-year union contact, amounting to 150 hospital workers.
While the SEIU has represented workers at Cabell-Huntington for 40 years, the nurses joined the union in 2019 and the techs joined in 2020, per the release.
The ratification of the contract means wage increases and improved benefits for the techs, the release stated. Joyce Gibson, the district’s secretary-treasurer, said the contract is needed in the age of COVID-19.
“These workers, including respiratory therapists and others, have bravely served the public throughout the the COVID-19 pandemic. This contract agreement will make a difference in the provision of quality care and staff retention,” Gibson said.
Greenup Co. HD
closed Friday
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. The health department will reopen 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
MEETING
Monday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m.: The Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health will convene at the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department’s conference room.