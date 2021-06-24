ASHLAND
Ashland Alliance has tabbed The Mill Cafe & Bakery June’s Business of the Month.
Founded by pastry chef Mikal Miller, The Mill Cafe & Bakery is at 207 15th Street.
Miller spent 10 years baking from home, saving money in hopes of opening her own business.
The Mill’s primary focus is providing Ashland with made-from-scratch food that includes sandwiches, pastries, coffees and weekly specials, said Ashland Alliance in a press release.
The Mill supplied free deliveries to school teachers during the pandemic. In May, it participated in Ashland Burger Week.
Recently, The Mill opened a wine and tapas bar, which is available during the evening at its current location.
Pantry remains open to students
ASHLAND
ACTC students who were enrolled in classes for Spring 2021, Summer 2021, or already enrolled in classes for Fall 2021 can still receive food and hygiene products from the Pathfinder Pantry throughout the summer.
Students must have a current/active student ID number and must show photo ID when picking up their order.
The pantry is still not open for shopping, but requested food and hygiene will be packed in a bag for students to pick up at the campus they choose at the day and time that they request.
Students must complete the following link every time that they need to access the pantry: https://ashland.kctcs.edu/about/student-life/pantry.aspx
Students must use their KCTCS email address in the form. Confirmation emails will not be sent to personal email addresses.
The pantry is closed on Fridays.
Kentucky Book Festival planned
LEXINGTON
Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th annual Kentucky Book Festival (formerly Kentucky Book Fair) starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
The festival, founded in Frankfort by journalist Carl West in 1981 and organized by a group of volunteers for decades, is now a program of Kentucky Humanities and has been hosted in Lexington since 2018.
More than 100 authors from across the country will participate in book-signings, presentations, or other special programs in a safe and fun setting.
For more information, visit kybookfestival.org.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 16 are: first — Cathy Hood; second — Jo Weller; third — Clara Marcum; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Winners for June 23 are: first — Karen Maher; second — Kay Memmer; third — Cathy Hood; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.