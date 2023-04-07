Temporary signals for bridge work
CANNONSBURG
Bridge work will require temporary one-lane traffic on U.S. 60 at Cannonsburg in Boyd County next week. It’s part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $46 million project to widen the highway between Coalton and Cannonsburg, according to a news release.
On Monday, contractors will begin pouring concrete on a new section of the Little Sandy River bridge on U.S. 60 (milepoint 3.8) just west of the Ky. 180 intersection near Super Quik.
Temporary traffic signals will be used at that location to channel all U.S. 60 traffic into one lane, so it can safely pass the work zone. The signals, and one-lane traffic, will remain in place day and night through 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, or until concrete work is complete.
Because of heavy traffic — as many as 12,000 vehicles a day use the highway — lengthy delays are likely.
In addition, expect narrow travel lanes, reduced speed limits, width restrictions, and the following traffic changes along U.S. 60 between the I-64 interchange at Coalton and the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg:
• All U.S. 60 traffic has shifted to new pavement east of I-64 at Coalton, from the BP station to Princeland Estates. Eastbound traffic coming from the interstate is diverted right into new travel lanes. Westbound traffic coming from Cannonsburg is diverted left just past Princeland.
• All Ky. 5 traffic is detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary U.S. 60 intersection while the existing intersection is closed for reconstruction. Motorists should use caution as the temporary Ky. 5-U.S. 60 intersection will be smaller and lack turn lanes.
• Princeland Drive is closed at U.S. 60 at Princess. All traffic is detoured using Princess Drive/Kelly Drive. (All traffic from Princeland Heights, West Woods Court, Ross Court, and Princess Drive must use Princess Drive to reroute across the new bridge over Williams Creek to access U.S. 60 at the temporary Ky. 5 intersection.)
Visit GoKY.ky.gov online for real-time Kentucky travel and traffic information, or use the Waze mobile application. Follow Transportation Cabinet operations in northeast Kentucky on social media @KYTCDistrict 9.
Staff report