ASHLAND
The Daily Independent’s front office will be closed to walk-in traffic starting Monday.
In light of the latest COVID-19 reports, this is for the safety of the newspaper’s employees and any customers who may visit the office.
You may call the office at (606) 326-2600. Payments may be dropped off into the dropbox outside of the front door on 17th Street.
Veterans dinner Sunday
ASHLAND
American Legion Post 76 will have its annual veterans dinner on Sunday at 3 p.m. at 405 20th Street (near Carter Avenue).
Homemade Christmas
at Grace FWB Church
LEXINGTON
The seventh annual Holiday Bazaar will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14 at Grace Free Will Baptist Church at 4381 Haley Road.
Items for sale will include quilts, pillow quilts, baby quilts and bibs, place mats, tissue boxes, fall and winter wreaths and centerpieces, Christmas saddles and vases, inspirational pieces and wooden crafts. Food for sale will include fried apple pies, candies, fudge, pies, cakes and cookies.
Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing.
The event is sponsored by the Grace Free Will Baptist Church Ladies Auxiliary and funds are used to support local mission work, such as providing items for the homeless, nursing homes, food, clothing and Christmas gifts for children in need.
The church is off Interstate I/64, Exit 87, Bluegrass Station Exit.
For more information, call (859) 699-9444.
Some items may be seen on the group’s Facebook page: Grace FWB Ladies Quilts and Crafts: https://www.facebook.com/gracefwbladies.
Dementia sessions to be offered
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following programs online or via telephone.
Caregiver support groups: Nov. 11, noon to 1 p.m.; Nov. 12, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Nov. 16, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m.; Nov. 17, 4 to 5 p.m.; Nov. 19, 1 to 2 p.m.
A caregiver support group for families who have loved ones in care facilities in the FIVCO area will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
Early stage support groups for those with dementia and their caregivers are planned. For more information, call (800) 272-3900.
Other upcoming sessions include:
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be offered online from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
• “Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's” will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
• “Healthy Living For Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
• “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia” will be at noon Nov. 12.
• “Dementia Conversations” will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 13.
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Middle Stages Series” will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• “Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday.”
• “Memory Cafe,” a social group where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially engaged with others traveling the same journey, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
To register for any groups, call (800) 272-3900.
Community Trust recognized
PIKEVILLE
Jean R. Hale, Chairman, President, and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., announced that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has been recognized by the organization “2020 Women on Boards” as a Winning “W” company for 2019 for having “at least 20% women on your board of directors.”
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. features the following women on its Boards of Directors:
• Jean R. Hale: Chairman, President and CEO, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
• Eugenia Crittenden “Crit” Luallen: Former Lt. Governor, Commonwealth of Kentucky
• Michelle Matthews: President, Childers Oil/Double Kwik
MEETINGS
Monday
Noon: Cannonsburg Elementary School, site-based, decision-making council meeting, principal’s office.
Tuesday
1 p.m.: The Boyd County Board Of Elections will meet for Certification of Election totals.j
Thursday
5:30 p.m.: The Boyd County Republican Party regular monthly meeting will be at Giovanni's Restaurant (724 Greenup Ave. in Ashland) in the Meeting Room. Relevant items will be discussed and elected candidates should be there. If you wish to dine in, the suggestion is to come at 5 p.m.