Symphonic concert July 3
ASHLAND
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will perform at 3 p.m. July 3 at the Central Park Bandstand.
The show will begin with a performance by the GHSB Jazz Band, followed by the full band’s performance.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Extension office closed July 4
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
The office will reopen at 8 a.m. July 5.
Ky. trooper charged
LONDON
A Kentucky State Police trooper has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of conspiracy and engaging in misleading conduct stemming from an arrest that involved use of force, officials said.
Michael L. Howell, 32, of London, Kentucky, was accused of conspiring with others, along with another trooper, to conceal the nature of force used by troopers, U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV’s office said Thursday in a news release. Howell is also accused of engaging in misleading conduct to prevent giving information to federal law enforcement about an offense possibly being committed, the release said.
The indictment alleges that Howell and the others failed to disclose the use of force and made up a story about what happened, prosecutors said.
Staff, wire reports