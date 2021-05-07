GREENUP
Two burglary suspects whose crimes were blown by TNT were sentenced April 15 in Greenup County Circuit Court.
TNT, in this case, means the Tri-State Narcotics Team — a multi-jurisdiction drug task force consisting of officers from Russell Police, Raceland Police, Boyd County Sheriff’s, Cabell County Sheriff’s and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Megan Brewer, 33, of London, and Michael Adkins-Jenkins, 33, of Ashland, were busted in the act of burglarizing a hotel room at the Russell Best Western by the task force on March 3.
According to a TNT press release, Brewer pleaded guilty last month to third-degree burglary, simple possession of a first-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to five years in prison.
Adkins-Jenkins pleaded guilty to the same, as well as a charge of identity theft. He received two years in prison.
Following release from his charges, the press release states Adkins-Jenkins will have to deal with a first-degree armed robbery charge and a second-degree criminal mischief charge in Knox County, as well as a probation violation in Boyd.
Grants go to
Eastern Ky. teachers
ASHLAND
Kentucky Power has awarded its AEP Teacher Vision Grants, according to the company.
The AEP Teacher Vision Grant program provides aid ranging from $100 to $500 to classroom teachers.
“These grants are designed to reward the talents and creativity of Pre-K through grade 12 educators devoted to motivating youth to think creatively, to step into leadership roles and to address the challenges of the future,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager.
The following people received awards:
• Amber Cantrell, Elkhorn City Elementary School; Nearpod/Tech program
• Jenny Knipp, Carter County Schools; Conserve sockets in General Technology program
• Kari Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; Virtual Reality and 360 Camera Project
• Timothy Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; News Broadcasting Station
• Raquel Goodman, Pikeville Elementary School; Seating/headphones for Listening for Learning
• BriAnn McCoy, East Ridge High; STEM supplies for Special Education Biology Lab
• Patrick Lester, Phelps High School; Driving Simulator Chair & Headphones for Drivers Education
Educators who live or teach in the AEP service area or in communities with major AEP facilities are eligible to apply for the mini-grants. Projects that have an academic focus and a goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration. AEP has a special interest in science, mathematics, technology, electrical safety and the balanced study of energy and the environment.
Each year, the AEP Teacher Vision Grant program awards up to $70,000 across the company’s 11-state service territory.
Visit aep.com/go/education for more information.
Tent revival in Flatwoods
FLATWOODS
Pastor Jim Nichols, of Flatwoods First Baptist, announced the church will conduct a four-day Old Fashioned Tent Revival beginning on Sunday, May 16.
Evangelist Scott Smith, of Georgia, will deliver the messages throughout the week. The first service is scheduled for Sunday, May 16, at 10:45 a.m. Evening services are slated for 7 p.m. each of the four days.
The Messer Family, of Grayson, will lead worship.
The church is at 1206 Bluegrass Street in Flatwoods.
MEETINGS
Monday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, special session to discuss 2021-22 budget, the annex, 1100 Bob McCullough Drive.
6:30 p.m. — Ashland-Boyd County Board of Health, special meeting, the health department conference room, 2924 Holt Street in Ashland.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — City of Greenup council meeting.