ASHLAND
King’s Daughters Cancer Care Center announced the return of in-person meetings of its prostate and breast cancer support groups in July. Support group meetings are open to current patients, their families/loved ones and survivors, regardless of where care was received.
The prostate cancer group will meet at 5:30 pm. Tuesday, July 13; the Breast Cancer group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. In accordance with CDC recommendations and COVID-19 precautions, the meetings will take place under the Farmers Market tent at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th Street in Ashland.
“It’s important for patients going through a cancer diagnosis, survivors and their families to know they are not alone,” said nurse navigator Bethany Gentry, R.N., who facilitates the breast cancer support group. Support groups allow participants to share their feelings, discuss solutions to common problems, and develop a network of people who understand, Gentry noted.
Those attending are asked to bring a lawn or camp chair to the meeting with them. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated. For more information or to RSVP for the prostate support group, call (606) 408-1653. For the breast cancer group, call Gentry at (606) 408-1639.
Veterans breakfast
in Flatwoods
FLATWOODS
A group of veterans meets at Pappy’s Cookin’ in Flatwoods on the first Friday of every month for breakfast.
All veterans are invited. The next meeting is set for July 2.
Contact Larry Graham at (606) 471-0848 for more information. Graham served our country from 1957-66.
Recovery update for
Kentucky storms
FEMA has opened additional Individual Assistance Registration Centers to help affected severe-storm residents in 31 Kentucky counties to seek federal support in their recovery. The counties are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.
Kentuckians can visit any centers in the state, not just the county they live in.
These are open June 24, 25 and 26:
• Lawrence County: Lawrence County Community Center, 180 Bulldog Lane, Louisa, KY 41230
• Perry County: Hal Rogers Forum, 100 Bulldog Lane, Hazard, KY 41701
• Madison County: Joint Information Center, 558 South Keeneland Drive, Richmond, KY 40475
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
A fact sheet on myths and facts about NFIP insurance was posted to fema.gov. FEMA has extended the deadline for severe-storm survivors to register for help. The deadline to apply is now July 8.
FEMA has issued tips on hiring a contractor for home repair for flood survivors who need to do so. The formats include both a fact sheet and an infographic. Everything is accessible at fema.gov.
More than $27 million has been provided in Kentucky.
For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. Follow @FEMARegion4 on Twitter.