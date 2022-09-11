Area church collecting for food program
SUMMIT
Summit Nazarene is gathering food items for a weekend backpack food program serving kids in the Boyd County school system.
The program helped 90 kids last year and will serve more than 100 children, from both Summit and Cannonsburg, this year.
The items are for lunch, snacks and breakfast. They’re grab-and-go items, such as macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles, crackers, fruit snacks, fruit cups, pastry breakfast items and chips.
There will be a donation bin in the welcome center of Summit Nazarene Church at 401 Rt. 716. Those interested may also donate through giving at the church.
Staff report