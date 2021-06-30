ASHLAND
The Summer Motion fireworks show, planned for 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, will now allow pedestrians in the Transportation Center parking lot to view the display.
They won’t be permitted to cross the railroad tracks into the Port of Ashland.
During the show, TCR, KEE 100 and B97 will present special music from past Summer Motion performers.
Alzheimer’s walk
events begin
ASHLAND
A Walk to End Alzheimer’s team kickoff breakfast will be from 7 to 8:30 a.m. July 15 at the Ashland Elks Lodge at 900 Carter Ave.
Teams that have registered or are planning to register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are invited, as are those interested in volunteering for the event.
For more information, call Lisa Potter, chairwoman of the walk, at (606) 615-2034.
Concert Thursday
at Pullman
HUNTINGTON
The local iHeart Radio group will present Thursday’s installment of The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series.
There will be a patriotic salute with the Boys Scouts of America Troop 106 out of Ironton. City Heat will provide live music.
The iHeart group is telling everyone to bring families and friends to Pullman Square for live music, vendors and beverages every Thursday.
The event will begin at 6 p.m.