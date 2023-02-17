Stultz named to post
GREENUP
Pharmacist and local business owner Brad Stultz was elected chairman of the Greenup County Board of Health at the December meeting, replacing the previous board chair, retired County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter.
Stultz has been a member of the Greenup County Board of Health since 2012 and has previously held a position on the executive committee as treasurer. He has been the president and owner of Stultz Pharmacy since 2001 and the CEO of Pro-Active Infusions and Wellness since 2022. He has degrees from West Virginia State University and the Ohio State University.
Stultz’s first Board of Health meeting as chairman will be in March.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for Feb. 15 are: first — Juanita Ditty; second — Jody Lowman; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Kay Memmer.
