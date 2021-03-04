GREENUP
Stultz Pharmacy announced it has a COVID vaccine in stock — the Janssen one-dose vaccine.
Stultz will administer shots in the Greenup location on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week — March 11, 12 and 13.
Shots will be given by appointment only. Do not show up unless you have called the store and made the appointment. To make an appointment, call (606) 473-7346 and ask for Ashley or Jonda.
Stultz will have 30 appointments on Thursday, March 11, 40 on Friday, March 12, and 30 on Saturday, March 13. There are only 100 doses in stock.
Stultz can only accept Kentucky residents at this time. Kentucky is currently in Phase 1C — anyone over 60, essential workers and anyone over 16 with certain health conditions.
“We are happy to serve the community and will be getting more shots in at a later date,” wrote Stultz in a statement. “We will make sure that everyone gets the shot if they want it.”
Visit chfs.ky.gov or cdc.gov for more information about qualifications and/or the vaccination.
Follow the Stultz Pharmacy Facebook page for updates.
Hospice offers grief counseling
ASHLAND
Community Hospice is offering two new community-based grief counseling sessions in March, both open to anyone, not just those served by hospice.
All Community Hospice grief support groups are open to the public, not just those who have
Men's Support Group will beet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road.
Women's Support Group will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the center.
Group topics vary from week to week, but participants have the chance to talk about their loss, understand the grieving process and the cycles of grief, spend time with others who have experienced similar situations and receive guidance in handling other personal matters.
COVID-19 precautions will be observed with proper social distancing and face masks required.
For more information, call (606) 327-2636.
Pesticide Applicator Training soon
COALTON
The annual Private Pesticide Applicator Training will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Franks Building at the Boyd County Extension Education Center.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the in-person event. Advanced registration is required by calling (606) 739-5184. The class counts as a CAIP training for Boyd County only.
Valley View Drive now open
ASHLAND
Embankment and utility repairs are complete on Valley View Drive (Ky. 168), which has reopened between Hurricane Creek Road and Shadowlawn Drive.