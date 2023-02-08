OUS nurses to have blood drive
IRONTON
The Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association and American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the Riffe Rotunda.
The groups have set a goal of 24 donors.
Registration is not required.
For more information, email Nicole Stumbo at heighten@ohio.edu.
Church to host concert
HUNTINGTON
A free concert featuring Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes, pianist, will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
The concert “Love and Loss: The Silent Struggle” is part of the Birke Fine Arts Symposium and is presented by the Marshall University College of Arts and Media. With the topic of this years’ Birke Symposium being “Making the unseen, visible,” the concert includes two song cycles, “Black Dog Songs,” by David Maslanka and “Songs of Travel,” by Ralph Vaughan-Williams. The first cycle addresses the issue of depression, and the struggle to stay alive in the face of depression, with songs that speak to the struggle of the soul seeking God, and feeling the touch of God through depression. The second song cycle is a British take on the “wayfarer,” a world-weary, yet resolute individual traveling through life, but who shows no naivety or destructive impulses such as in the first cycle.
A reception will follow.
The church is at 513 10th St.
Staff reports