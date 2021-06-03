ASHLAND
The King’s Daughters Stroke Support Group will meet virtually at noon on June 16.
The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month to provide educational and emotional support for individuals recovering from stroke, their family and caregivers.
The free support group is open to all.
The meeting is through WebEx. To register, please call Brittany Mabery at (606) 408-1303 or email brittany.mabery@kdmc.kdhs.us.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for June 2 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Cecile Freeman; fourth — Norma Meek.
ACTC registration
scheduled
ASHLAND
Ashland Community and Technical College will host a Fall Classes Registration Event from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on both College Drive and Technology Drive Campuses.
Attendees will be able to learn more about programs offered at ACTC, apply for admission, discuss financial aid options, take a tour of campus, complete new student orientation and register for Summer or Fall classes.
Prospective students registering for classes might need to complete placement testing, which will be offered only on June 8.
To preregister, call (606) 326-2040; walk-in placement testing will be available at Technology Drive Campus between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., and at College Drive Campus between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
For more information, email as_recruitment@kctcs.edu.