Kentucky Department of Highways salt truck and plow crews were to report at midnight Friday night in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties to treat state highways as needed.
The National Weather Service expects freezing temperatures and snow showers to develop across northeast Kentucky. There is a potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation throughout the weekend.
Motorists should be prepared for slick travel, especially this morning, and remember that falling temperatures could create icy conditions where roadways are already wet. Please buckle up, slow down, leave a “space cushion” between vehicles for safe maneuverability, and use caution on bridges and overpasses as they can freeze before roadways.
During winter storm operations, District 9 crews work around the clock on 12-hour shifts using more than 75 snowplows and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky state highways passable. You can learn more about Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online SnowKY.ky.gov.
For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.
Daytime closure of Ky. 3307 next week
The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Ky. 3307 in Greenup County next week to make embankment repairs.
Beginning Tuesday, crews will close Ky. 3307 about 1.5 miles south of U.S. 23 between Treasure Cove Road and Whetstone Creek Road (milepoints 3.1-3.7) during daytime work hours, approximately 8-4 p.m., each day through Friday. When the road is closed, motorists may use Ky. 2 to reroute.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
MEETING
• Tuesday at noon: Russell Independent special-called board meeting will take place at the Russell BOE Central OFfice and via teleconference.