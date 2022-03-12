GREENUP
The Greenup Lions Club and the Greenup Beautification Committee will serve green pancakes and Lions Club burgers and conduct a silent auction of locally donated items on Thursday, Marcy 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you provide a donation, a meal will be served.
The highest bidder wins items in the auction.
Funds will be used for community projects.
The lunch and auction will take place at 406 Main Street in Greenup.
Ballet delayed
until Sunday
ASHLAND
Because of inclement weather, the Ashland Youth Ballet’s performance of “The Little Mermaid” has been rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Arts Center, director Maria Whaley said.
Tickets will remain on sale at the box office and online throughout the weekend.
Celebratory service
will be April 2
IRONTON
The Hanging Rock Church of Jesus Christ will mark its 59th anniversary with a special service at 6 p.m. April 2.
The church is at 525 Ohio 650.
Glenn Jenkins is pastor.
Toy, comic
convention coming
LEXINGTON
The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention will be March 24 through 27 at the Lexington Convention Center.
Actors Ron Perlman and William Daniels are among the celebrities expected to attend.
A full list of celebrities, creators, panels, and other schedules can be found at the convention website, lexingtoncomiccon.com.
Glenwood Young
Scholarship
ASHLAND
The Glenwood Young Memorial Scholarship committee is announcing that applications for the 2022 award are now available.
The $1,000 scholarship is open to seniors who are on schedule to graduate this year from Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School, and who plan to attend a vocational/technical program or an institution of higher learning.
The scholarship was established to support the Jaycees’ belief that “Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life;” and to reward a student’s scholastic achievements, community service, and extracurricular participation.
Scholarship applications are now available from the scholastic advisors at Ashland Blazer High School or Fairview High School; or by emailing AshJC39@gmail.com for a printable copy.
Seniors from Blazer and Fairview may see their scholarship advisors for details. Scholarship applications must be submitted to the advisors by Thursday, April 28, 2022. The scholarship will be awarded at either Blazer’s or Fairview’s year-end awards programs, according to Michael Garlinger, President of Ashland Jaycees Senators Foundation, Inc.
MEETING
• Monday at 5 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, working meeting, central office.