MOREHEAD
During the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, is more important than ever.
St. Claire HealthCare is hosting Curbside Flu Shot Clinics in the medical pavilion parking lot at 245 Flemingsburg Rd. in Morehead on Thursday, Oct. 1, Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flu shots will be available to all individuals that are 18 years or older with no appointment necessary. Please remember to bring your insurance information.
For both children and adults, flu shots are also available at all of St. Claire HealthCare’s primary care clinics in Frenchburg, Morehead, Olive Hill, Owingsville and Sandy Hook. Appointments are required for clinic visits. Call (606) 784-6641.
Revival starts Sunday
OLIVE HILL
A revival will take place at Three Pine Freewill Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and 30, with Brother Frankie Hunt. Special music is planned nightly. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Gary Sparks is the church’s pastor. The church is at 146 Ky. 3298 in Olive Hill.
MEETING
The Boyd County Board of Education will meet in a special session on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and finalize the re-opening of the schools with a tentative date of Oct. 12 following protocol of the health department. This meeting will be virtual and may be viewed live on YouTube or the Boyd County Schools website.