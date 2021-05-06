MOREHEAD
St. Claire earned the Kentucky Hospital Association President’s Service Award for dedication and perseverance throughout the pandemic, according to a news release.
“While hospitals routinely prepare for emergency events, no one could have anticipated the reality of the past year,” said Nancy C. Galvagni, KHA President. “This special award of merit recognizes Kentucky hospitals who have been on the front lines leading the way in the fight against COVID-19 and the caregivers who have worked tirelessly to provide compassionate care and to ultimately save lives.”
St. Claire began serving as a regional COVID-19 testing site in April 2020. It’s been administering vaccinations since January.
During that time, SCH has collected specimens for more than 30,000 COVID-19 tests and has given at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine to more than 11,000 patients throughout the region.
“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of SCH’s leadership and the many men and women who have shown tremendous strength and a tireless commitment to our mission throughout the pandemic,” said Donald H. Lloyd, II, SCH President/CEO.
Flower sale
will be Saturday
IRONTON
Ironton in Bloom will have its Mother’s Day Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Friends Splash Park parking lot at Third and Vernon across the street from the Farmers Market.
Several sizes of flowered-filled containers and hanging baskets, ferns, individual plants and flats will be for sale, with proceeds going to maintain the flowers provided by IIB throughout the city.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 5 are: first — Jo Weller; second — Teri McKee; third — Norma Meek; fourth — Kay Memmer.
Arts festival
set for June 11
HUNTINGTON
The 14th St. West Arts Fest will be from 4 to 8 p.m. June 11.
The free event will include pop-up stores and events, live music, a poetry slam, food and shopping.
Dementia
programs offered
The Alzheimer’s Association has the following programs scheduled:
• The Memory Café will be offered virtually from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
• “Living with Alzheimer’s and Dementia for Caregivers: Late Stage Strategies” is a two-part series online and by phone. Sessions will be June 2 and 9 at 11 a.m. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
• “Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research,” offered by phone or online, at noon June 3 and at 2 p.m. June 15. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.
“Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be online or by phone at 7:30 p.m. June 7; noon on June 17; and 6:30 p.m. June 29. To register, call (800) 272-3900. Registration is required.