MOREHEAD
St. Claire HealthCare, on behalf of the Northeast Kentucky Substance Use Response Coalition, was recently awarded a three-year, $1 million, Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The coalition — which includes representatives from Achieving Recovery Together, the Clark County Health Department, Comprehend Inc., the Gateway District Health Department, the Northeast Kentucky Regional Health Information Organization, the Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center, Pathways Inc., St. Claire HealthCare, and Tri-State Primary Care — is one of six Kentucky organizations awarded this competitive federal grant.
This funding will allow the coalition to establish “First Day Forward,” a jail re-entry program that will connect recently released individuals who struggle with substance use disorder to vital community resources in an attempt to give them a true “First Day Forward” following incarceration.
This concept of changing jail re-entry for those who struggle with addiction was created by the coalition after interviewing inmates within local detention centers as a part of an RCORP — Planning II grant project.
Other focuses for the project include youth prevention education to be presented within the school systems, training for medical professionals surrounding medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and HIV/Hepatitis C treatment, and other broader community education initiatives such as stigma reduction, naloxone distribution and drug take-back programs.
The service area for this project will include Clark, Mason, and Powell counties and begins Sept. 1.
Podiatrist now seeing
patients in Louisa
LOUISA
Podiatrist Matthew Ellsworth, DPM, is now seeing patients at King’s Daughters Louisa, 2438 Hwy. 644, Suite 103.
Matthew Ellsworth, DPM, earned his medical degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, Kent State University, Independence, Ohio, and completed residency at Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital (Dayton). He is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and is a certified wound care physician.
Dr. Ellsworth specializes in diabetic and generalized foot care, warts, plantar fascitis, in-grown toenails, bunions, orthotics, inserts and custom braces. He also sees patients in Ashland and Portsmouth.
New patients are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (606) 327-0036.
Love Your Library virtual
5K registration under way
ASHLAND
Registration is open for Boyd County Public Library’s eighth annual 5K run/walk, scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29.
This year’s race will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and allows participants to complete the run/walk any time, in any city, using any course.
All participants will receive an event T-shirt and an entry for prizes.
Participants can register at any Boyd County Public Library location or go to tristateracer.com.
For more information, call (606) 329-0090.
SIFD board member election
SUMMIT
An election to re-elect Tom Adams, fire district property owner, to the Board of Trustees to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department is set for Saturday, Aug, 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Votes can be cast in person at the fire station.
Reunion canceled
The Allied Chemical of South Point’s annual reunion has been canceled because of COVID-19. It was originally going to take place at the Burlington Ponderosa on the second Saturday in August.