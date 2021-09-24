GREENUP
Greenup County Public Library’s Spooktacular will be an outdoor event this year, pending weather.
Signup will be Oct. 11 through 20 online, with a limit of 25 children ages 3 through 12.
The event will be 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Flatwoods branch; 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Greenup branch; and 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the McKell branch.
Food, games and a costume contest will be planned at each branch.
For more information, call the library branch.
Flatwoods fall
event upcoming
FLATWOODS
The Flatwoods Harvest Festival will be from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the city park at 2513 Reed St.
A parade is scheduled for the evening, as is a Halloween movie after dark.
MEETINGS
Monday
5:30 p.m. — Greenup County Board of Education, monthly meeting, GCHS stage area.
Tuesday
3 p.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, special meeting, principal's office.