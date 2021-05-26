HUNTINGTON
The grand opening of the St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad will be at noon Saturday.
The event includes a free cookout, yard games and sensory activities.
The park is at 1701 Jackson Ave.
For more information contact, email Interim Director Kathy McKenna at kmckenna@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954.
Car wash this weekend
ASHLAND
American Legion Post 76 will have a car wash this weekend — Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 405 20th Street.
Affiliating with
Cleveland Clinic
MOUNT STERLING
Saint Joseph Mount Sterling on Wednesday announced during a virtual event that CHI Saint Joseph Health’s affiliation with Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will expand to serve its patients.
This affiliation will enhance Saint Joseph Mount Sterling’s capabilities and provide patients in the area with a higher level of cancer care closer to home. The announcement comes a year and a half after CHI Saint Joseph Health and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center launched their affiliation in Lexington.
“This affiliation means that our patients in Montgomery and surrounding counties will have access to second opinions and input to treatment plans from one of the nation’s most respected cancer programs,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling. “Being able to offer this expertise in a small community like Mount Sterling will allow our patients to receive this highly specialized care close to home.”
The launch of this affiliation between CHI Saint Joseph Health — Cancer Care in Mount Sterling and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center will allow patients and oncologists in Saint Joseph Mount Sterling the opportunity to access highly specialized treatment options and the ability to consult with world-renowned experts and subspecialists at one of the top five cancer centers in the country, ranked by U.S. News and World Report.
Sixteen patients have traveled to Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center for a one-time specialized surgery, after which they have been able to receive their radiation or chemotherapy treatments closer to home with CHI Saint Joseph Health.
Visit https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/hope for more information.
MEETING
Today
5 p.m. — Special board meeting, Ashland Independent Schools, Central Office.