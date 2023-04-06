news in brief
Special showing of movie set
ASHLAND
Cinema at Camp Landing will offer a Sensory Friendly Showing of “The Super Mario Bros” at 5:15 p.m. today.
This event is specially designed for patrons with sensory issues, allowing them to enjoy the movie experience in a comfortable and safe environment.
During this special showing, the lights will be up and the sound will be turned down to accommodate individuals who may have sensory sensitivities.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at CinemaCampLanding.com or at the Cinema Concession Stand.
Book, coffee shop event Saturday
ASHLAND
Conquest Books and Coffee will have its grand reopening at its new location on Saturday.
Book deals, coffee deals, vendors and artists will be present.
Store owner Edwin Talmadge Callihan said the store outgrew its previous location after adding a coffee bar. The new store is at 2824 Holt St.
For more information, call (606) 393-1520.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for April 5 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Cathy Hood; third — Teri Mckee; fourth — Jacque Brownstead.
MEETING
Monday
10 a.m. — Cannonsburg Elementary School, special SBDM meeting, principal’s office.
Staff reports