Special service Sunday
ASHLAND
Westwood Free Will Baptist Church will have a special service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Randy Skaggs preaching and The Yates Family singing.
The church is at 1820 Hoods Creek Pike.
Gardening club plans meeting
FLATWOODS
The Gardening Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Flatwoods branch of the Greenup County Public Library.
Activities include starting seeds for the library test garden and finishing the raised garden beds.
Those attending are asked to meet in the study room.
Cantata will be Sunday
KENOVA
The Kenova United Methodist Church, at 503 15th St., will present an Easter cantata at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The cantata will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page.
BCC bridge winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for March 29 are: first — Jacque Brownstead; second — Juanita Ditty; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Norma Meek.
Leaders inducted into Recovery Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON
RECON KY, a consortium working to promote long-term recovery in Kentucky, honored its 2023 Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday during the Kentucky Chamber’s 5th annual Recovery in the Workplace Conference.
Van Ingram, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, received the Congressman Hal Rogers Award, which recognizes Kentucky policymakers, elected officials and public officials who have advocated for legislation and public policies to address the addiction crisis and help more Kentuckians reach long-term recovery from substance use disorders.
Charlotte Wethington, founder of Casey’s Law, received the Jay Davidson Award, which recognizes individuals who have advocated for Kentuckians in their journeys to long-term recovery.
Toyotomi is the Kentucky Recovery Hall of Fame’s Employer of the Year, which recognizes a business that has championed second chance employment and helped reduce stigma around recovery in the workplace. Toyotomi is a certified Fair Chance Employer by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy and Kentucky Chamber Foundation.
Jeff Whitehead, former executive director of the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, received a Special Honor in recognition of his decades-long career with EKCEP and his role in creating innovative workforce programs for people in recovery.
MEETING
Monday, April 3, at noon: The Rotary Club of Ashland will meet at Great Lakes Minerals in Worthington. A guided tour will be conducted by Larry Anderson, plant manager. Guests are welcome. Lunch is $10.