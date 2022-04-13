ASHLAND
The I Believe Foundation will host its seventh annual Our Night to Shine on May 14 at the Boyd County Fairgrounds.
The prom was created for special needs students ages 15 through 21 in the area.
This year’s theme is Masquerade Ball.
Students are encouraged to bring a date, but many students have volunteered to be a date for the evening.
The event includes free photography by KayMag Photography, Boyd County ROTC Sword Arch for Introductions, live dinner music by Boyd County Jazz Ensemble and Dance music by DJ Rick Potter.
For registration, call or text (606) 465-2875 or (606) 232-0174.
To volunteer, text (606) 232-0174.
Living Will
event Friday
ASHLAND
As part of National Healthcare Decisions Day, Community Hospice will host an informational session about Living Wills at 10 a.m. Friday at the Community Hospice office, 1480 Carter Ave.
The event will include an overview of living wills and answer questions. Living will forms will be available.
Community Hospice representatives are available to speak to businesses, clubs, groups, churches or organizations about living wills. For more information or to schedule a presentation, call Beth Taylor at (606) 329-1890 or (800) 926-6184.
Health Department
sets hours
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will be closed on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. The health department will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18.
Dubbeld Family
at Summit Naz
SUMMIT
The Mark Dubbeld Family will be live in concert on Good Friday — this Friday, April 15 — at Summit Church of the Nazarene.
The Dubbeld Family will shared the story of life and love.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at 401 Rt. 716 in Summit.
MEETING
Thursday at 5 p.m.: Boyd County Deputy Sheriff’s Merit Board, Sheriff’s Office conference room.