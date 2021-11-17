IRONTON
Ironton Area Ministerial Association President Rev. Terry Jones is inviting the community to worship together this Sunday at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church Ironton. Bishop Isaac Glover, pastor of New Jeruselum Christian Center, will bring the message along with Isaac “Duke” Adams and NJCC’s praise team leading worship. All churches are asked to bring finger food and desserts for fellowship afterwards.
First Presbyterian is at 201 N. 5th Street.
Literary Contest
open until Dec. 10
FRANKFORT
Kentucky Monthly’s Penned Literary Contest will accept entries until Dec. 10. Those pieces accepted will be printed in the literary edition in February 2022.
Categories include poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction and novel. For more information or to submit, visit kentuckymonthly.com.
Greenup parade
set for Dec. 11
GREENUP
The Greenup Christmas Parade will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 11.
Lineup will be at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 1115 E. Main Street.
Sponsoring the parade are Greenup Old Fashion Days committee, Greenup Beautification Committee, Greenup County Fiscal Court and the City of Greenup.
Those interested in being in the parade should call (606) 923-6281.
Buckle up, put
phone down
With the holidays quickly approaching, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is sending Thanksgiving travelers important lifesaving reminders: Buckle up and put the phone down.
“The upcoming holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year, so we’re asking Kentuckians to extend their commitment to safety and health onto our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We believe that if all drivers practice these two simple behaviors — buckle up, and put the phone down — lives will be saved.”
According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, distracted driving results in more than 50,000 crashes, more than 15,000 injuries and approximately 200 deaths. So, put down the phone and refrain from distracted driving behaviors such as texting, emailing and phone chats.
According to KOHS, each year in Kentucky, more than half of those killed in motor vehicles are not wearing a seat belt.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants. Properly fastened seat belts contact the strongest parts of the body, such as the chest, hips and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when crash forces are felt by the occupant.
Visit kyhighwaysafety.com for more information.