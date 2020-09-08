ASHLAND
Tri-State Spay and Neuter will offer a $45 Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic with vaccinations from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday at 10699 U.S. 60.
Dropoff and curbside dropoff and pickup are available; consent forms may be signed online. Participants must pre-register.
For more information, visit ashlandtnr.com.
Library continues
curbside pickup
ASHLAND
The Boyd County Public Library continues to offer in-person library hours as well as Curbside Pickup.
Curbside pickup, offered at the main branch, allows patrons to reserve books using the catalog on the website at https://boydcounty.polarislibrary.com/ and pick up materials at the library’s front entrance.
Curbside pickup and in-person hours at the main branch are:
• 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
• 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday
The Catlettsburg Branch is open for in-person hours Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Kyova Branch remains closed.
“This is our new normal for a while,” Library Director Debbie Cosper said. “The curbside pickup has been extremely successful and we will continue offer it at our new Midland branch facility with a drive-through service window.”
The library plans to consolidate the Kyova and Summit branches with the new Midland branch, expected to open next year. The 18,000-square-foot facility will offer more space, expanded features and additional materials for patrons.
The main branch is at 1740 Central Ave.; the Catlettsburg branch is at 2704 Louisa St.
For more information, visit thebookplace.org or call the main branch at (606) 329-0090.
Dementia sessions
will be offered
LEXINGTON
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer the following programs:
• Sept. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities; phone program.
Upcoming virtual caregiver support groups include:
• Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Sept. 14, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Sept. 21, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Sept. 21, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Sept. 24, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Nursing Facility Caregiver Support Group for Families Who Have Loved Ones Living in Care Facilities in the FIVCO Area (Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup, and Lawrence counties).
Virtual programs include:
• Third Wednesday each month, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Speed Art Memories at the Museum, a program that combines a tour of a gallery or special exhibit with a hands-on, art-making activity designed for those living with early- and middle-stage memory loss and their care partners.
• Sept. 17, 5 to 6 p.m. — "Healthy Living for your Brain and Your Body: Tips from the Latest Research.
• Sept. 29, noon to 1 p.m. — "Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior.
For more information or to register for any of these programs, call (800) 272-3900.
Poppy Mountain
festival nears
MOREHEAD
The 28th annual Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival will be Sept. 15-19 at Poppy Mountain.
Social distancing will be observed.
Some scheduled to perform include Billie Renee and Cumberland Gap, Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Mountain Melody, Rodney Crisp and Friends, The Ginns, Bedford, Open Highway, Dave Adkins Band, the Kentucky Headhunters, Lonesome RIver Band, Hammertowne, Larry Sparks and Russell Moore and III Tyme Out.
More than 100 bands and 2,000 visitors are expected.
For more information, call (606) 356-4567.
MEETINGS
The Boyd County Republican Party regular monthly meeting will be Thursday at Giovanni’s Restaurant on Greenup Avenue in Ashland, beginning promptly at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room. If you wish to dine-in, the suggestion is to arrive at 5 pm.
Contact Randy VanHoose at (606) 232-6741 with questions.
The Greenup County Board of Health will meet on Thursday at 6:30 pm. The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Greenup County Health Department in the Willis C. Potter Health Education Center, will include a COVID-19 response update, the health department operational budget and the health taxing district budget. There will also be a PVA Informational Review. Contact the health department by calling (606) 473-9838 for additional information.
The Boyd County Board of Elections will meet for its regular monthly meeting on Monday at 3 p.m. in the Court Room in the Old Courthouse in Catlettsburg.