GCHD closed for holiday
GREENUP
Greenup County Health Department will be closed today in observance of Memorial Day. The health department will reopen at 7:30 am on Tuesday.
Southland rummage sale upcoming
ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
New and used items will be for sale, with proceeds going to Southland Bible Institute Discretionary Fund.
The school is at 5673 Southland Drive.
For more information, call (606) 928-5127.
Span of Ky. 3 to close for repairs
CATLETTSBURG
Part of Ky. 3 north in Boyd County will be closed for repairs over the next three weeks.
Beginning Tuesday crews will dig through the roadway near the 11 mile marker (Lower Chadwick Creek) to replace a drainage pipe and fix an embankment slip. The road will remain closed day and night between Spurlock Hill (milepoint 10.9) and Indian Trail (milepoint 11.5) through June 16, or until work is complete.
During construction, the road will be open to local traffic up to the work site. All through traffic can use Ky. 180, I-64, and U.S. 23 to reroute.
Road work schedules may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Rowan County Board of Education, board of education office.
Staff reports