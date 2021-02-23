ASHLAND
Southland Bible Institute graduation is set for May 16 at 10 a.m. at Southland.
Graduate Mrs. Billie Queen will receive her degree in Christian Education.
She will continue her studies next semester with an emphasis on
Missions. Dr. Arnold Adams is president of Southland. Registration
for fall-winter classes will begin in August.
ARC treatment center to open
OWENTON
A residential drug and alcohol treatment center in Owenton will open in April to provide services for women suffering from substance use disorder.
Located at the former Synergy Healthcare building off Roland Avenue in Owenton, Eagle Creek will provide opioid detoxification, stabilization, residential treatment services and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders. ARC (Addiction Recovery Care) also plans to operate a “PICC Line” unit so individuals in need of care for health conditions such as endocarditis and osteomyelitis can simultaneously be treated for addiction. The center will be operated by ARC and will be open 24/7.
Once fully operational, Eagle Creek will have the opportunity to serve more than 88 clients daily suffering from substance use disorder. ARC leadership will partner with the Owen County Career Center to announce and fill positions. Career opportunities can be found at arccenters.com/careers.
ARC operates a network of 28 addiction treatment centers in 17 eastern and central Kentucky counties.
If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call ARC’s 24/7 addiction help hotline at (606) 638-0938. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit www.arccenters.com.
Snow emergency lifted
IRONTON
The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff has lifted the snow emergency notice.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless sent out a statement Tuesday lifting the snow emergency in the county. Lawless said most of the main roads are clear, but there were still secondary roads in the county with snow and ice.
The sheriff warned about refreezing when temperatures fall at night, leading to possible dangerous driving conditions.