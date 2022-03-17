SOUTH POINT
Planet Fitness opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a check presentation to Necco.
A donation of $5,000 was made to the agency that helps children and families through adoption and foster care services, mental health counseling and independent living and residential living programs.
Planet Fitness is at 367 County Road 406.
The 16,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Circuit, a Cardio Theater filled with Flat Screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card® Spa (for PF Black Card® members) which includes hydromassage loungers, tanning beds and massage chairs.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club’s bridge winners or March 16 are: first — Kay Memmer; second — Judy Fannin; third — Kathy Setterman; fourth — Clara Marcum.
Blazer yearbooks
available soon
ASHLAND
Ashland Blazer High School 2020 and 2021 yearbooks will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, March 21-24, in the main office
Extra copies of the yearbooks are also available for $75 per book on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.