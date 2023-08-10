SOMC race will be Sept. 2
PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center’s 46th annual Run For Your Life will be Sept. 2, with registration at 6:30 a.m. and the race at 7:30 a.m. The event will begin and end at the SOMC LIFE Center.
Participants can complete a 5K or 10K run or a 10K bike, or a duathlon featuring a 5K run and a 10K bike. Awards will be given to the top three finishers of each age division in each category.
Showers and restrooms will be available until noon. Participants should bring towels.
Cost of registration for the duathlon is $35; others are $25.
Proceeds will benefit the Community Health and Wellness Fund, which offers support to projects positively affecting health and wellness.
To register, visit TriStateRacer.com. For more information, call (740) 356-7650.
Bible college fall term set
ASHLAND
Registration for Southland Bible Institute classes will be today and Friday, with classes beginning Monday.
Classes will include homiletics, Gospel of John, Life of Christ, Personal Evangelism, Christian Missions, Theology and Biblical stewardship.
For more information, call (606)928-5127. Southland is at 5673 Southland Drive.
Readifest next week at Boyd
ASHLAND
Boyd County Schools’ 30th annual Readifest will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Boyd County High School, 14375 Lions Lane.
A free meal will be provided to those 18 and younger. Door prizes will be awarded at the end of the event; winners will be notified by phone.
The program, sponsored by Boyd County Family Resource Youth Service Centers, is available to all students in the Boyd County School System.
For more information, call (606) 739-5344; 928-1435 or 928-7008.
Safety checkpoints in Greenup
GREENUP
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will conduct periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the county as approved by the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for motorists using the public roadways and to provide a deterrent for those who violate laws contained in the Kentucky Revised Statutes. Visit greenupso.com for the checkpoint sites.
Surplus auction in Raceland
RACELAND
A surplus auction is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. at 711 Chinn Street in Raceland.
To be auctioned: 2007 Chevy Impala, 2004 VW Passat, 2004 Ford Explorer, 2001 Ford Mustang, 1999 Chevy Blazer, 1990 Ford Ranger, 1996 Kawasaki Motorcycle, 2000 Ford F350 Dump Truck, two four-wheelers, three bowl commercial kitchen sinks, salt spreaders and miscellaneous office equipment.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. where items can be viewed. The auction starts at 10 a.m. All sales are final.
• Friday at 9 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 Board, main office (239 W. Little Garner Road).
• Monday at 12:15 p.m.: Cannonsburg Elementary School site-based, decision-making council, Heritage Building Auditorium (old Boyd County High School).
