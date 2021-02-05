PORTSMOUTH
Southern Ohio Medical Center is hosting a free, virtual career fair for those interested in branching out into a new field. The event will outline the path to becoming a pharmacy technician, which can be navigated in as few as six months. The event is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The pharmacy tech program is a unique career opportunity because you can go from trainee to Certified Technician in as little as six months.
You can also work and get paid as you go. Trainees’ are paid for the shifts they work in pharmacy to fulfill the required hours. Unlike other programs, when you complete the course work you are certified in the state of Ohio and can work anywhere in the state, according to SOMC’s press release.
Pharmacy technician roles are extremely varied, and range from obtaining medication histories directly from patients to preparing sterile products in clean rooms, managing automated dispensing equipment and assisting patents to afford their medications.
Pharmacy technicians work under the supervision of a pharmacist to provide patients with both over-the-counter and prescription medications, according to SOMC.
The career fair will detail the day-to-day activities of a pharmacy technician, as well as education requirements and career opportunities. Those interested can register by contacting Charlotte Maillet at (740) 356-8565.
Blood drive in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH
Kentucky Blood Center will have a drive in Portsmouth on Tuesday.
All blood donations made through April 30 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who test positive could be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients battling the novel coronavirus. Donors will receive a T-shirt.
Blood donors are encouraged to donate at King's Daughters Portsmouth Family Medicine on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.
MEETING
Thursday at 5:30 p.m.: The Boyd County Republican Party will convene at Giovanni’s at 724 Greenup Ave. in Ashland. Relevant items will be discussed, and Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston and others will be speaking. If you wish to dine, arrive at 5 p.m.