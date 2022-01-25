The SOMC Development Foundation is inviting the public to participate in a virtual, heart-healthy cooking demonstration on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. on its Facebook page.
For $10, participants can purchase their ingredient list ahead of time and follow along from the comfort of their home.
Each participant will be entered to win a private cooking class. Those interested can also purchase six tickets for $50 to have friends and family join in on the fun. Each purchase is an entry into a drawing for a private cooking class. The cooking class will be for a party of four at Pastor’s Pantry Cooking School.
This event is made possible thanks to the help of SOMC Dietitians and Pastor’s Pantry Cooking School. All proceeds benefit the SOMC Heart & Vascular Fund. Tickets can be purchased at somc.org/cooking-with-heart.
Museum of Art’s
ball canceled
HUNTINGTON
The Huntington Museum of Art’s ball, originally scheduled for Feb. 26, has been canceled.
For more information, call Development Director Jennifer Wheeler at (304) 529-2701, Ext. 306.
District Board
rescheduled
CATLETTSBURG
The Boyd County Extension District Board meeting has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service, at 2420 Center St.
MEETING
Today at 5:30 p.m.: Paramount Women’s Club, room 1322.