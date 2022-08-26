SOAR gives $60K in student relief
PIKEVILLE
Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) has distributed more than $60,000 to schools in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties through its Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund, according to a news release.
“We created this fund to be responsive to the needs of our schools and students in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky,” said Colby Hall, SOAR’s executive director. “While our efforts in this disbursement are focused on schools, the needs of our students in the weeks and months to come will be important as they transition to school and housing arrangements. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and we are committed to supporting students and families during this recovery.”
Congressman Hal Rogers, who serves as SOAR’s founding co-principal officer, said the Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund addresses the fundamental needs of schools, students and families in a unique way, stated the release.
Antique car show in Greenup
GREENUP
The 56th Greenup Lions Club Greenup Old Fashion Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at noon. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those interested may bring their car and enter. Many categories and classes are available. Trophies are available for first place in each category and Best In Show.
There will be a Split The Pot and door prizes, too.
The Old Fashion Days parade is on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. The Lions Club invites everyone to show off their car in the parade, too.
The registration table is set up near the Greenup County Public Library. Registration and special edition dash plaque is $10.
Visit greenupoldfashiondays.com for more information.
Monday
Ashland Rotary Club, noon, Sal’s Italian Eatery, 1624 Carter Ave. Program will be on addiction recovery. Guests are welcome.
Staff reports