SOAR accepts noms for awards
PRESTONSBURG
SOAR will host its first Eastern Kentucky Gala, presented by Kentucky Power, on Jan. 26 at the Mountain Art Center.
The gala event will honor individuals, groups, organizations and businesses nominated by those living in eastern Kentucky.
Nominations are being accepted until Dec. 9 for the following categories:
• The Lifetime Achievement Award
• Business Person of the Year
• Appalachia Leadership Award
• EKY Humanitarian Award
• City of the Year
• County of the Year
• EKY Connect Award
• Healthy Community Award
• Downtown of the Year
• EKY Tourism Organization of the Year
• Startup of the Year
• EKY Recovery Award
• EKY Student of the Year
• EKY Teacher of the Year.
Registration is also open for the EKY Gala. Seating is limited.
For more information, visit soar-ky.org.
Highlands’ Chautauqua opens
ASHLAND
The first Kentucky Chautauqua Series at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center will be at 6 p.m. today.
The program, called “The Coach,” will feature Adolph Rupp and will be presented by Dr. Edward B. Smith.
Presentations, made possible by Kentucky Humanities, will be on Thursdays. Cost is $100 for all five performances ($50 for museum members) or $25 for single performances ($15 for members).
Other events will be:
Dec. 8 — “Call the Midwife,” Mary Carson Breckinridge, presented by Janet Scott.
Jan. 12 — “Hard Work, Luck and Perseverance,” Co. Harlan Sanders, presented by L. Henry Dowell.
Feb. 9 — “How I Got My Name,” William Wells Brown, presented by Virgil Covington Jr.
March 16 — “Damsel With A Dulcimer,” Jean Ritchie, presented by Rachel Lee Rogers.
Initiative aims to improve readiness
FRANKFORT
A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education said. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization.
The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington. It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow.
OneGoal will work with each district for two years and tailor the program to their needs to achieve better student outcomes.
Staff, wire reports