IRONTON
Ironton aLive is teaming up with American Express to conduct Small Business Saturday in Ironton.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will have some new twists but will continue to focus on shopping local. Flyers containing coupons will be distributed to businesses participating.
Many of the businesses will have their doors open and some will also be selling through their websites and social media pages.
Here’s how Ironton’s Small Business Saturday works virtually: When you see the coupons for our participating businesses posted on the Ironton aLive Facebook page at www.facebook.com/irontonalive, like, comment, and share for a chance to win Ironton Bucks. Ironton Bucks are bucks that can only be spent at participating Ironton businesses. Contact samheighton@irontonalive.com for information on Ironton Bucks.
The rules:
1. One entry per coupon (must do all three — like, comment and share on Facebook)
2. There will be three winners $300 1st place, $200 2nd place and $100 3rd place.
3. The winners will receive messages via Facebook. You will have 48 hours to respond or we will draw again.
Heritage Station getting ready
HUNTINGTON
The Visitors Center at Heritage Station (on 11th Street in Huntington) will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday to bring in visitors and shoppers.
COVID-19 guidelines will be applied and enforced.
Some of the featured businesses that will be open for in-person shopping include Birds of a Feather, The Historic Hippie, The Red Caboose, Taps at Heritage and Nomada Bakery.
Several others, such as Full Circle Gifts and Goods and The Haute Wick Social, will be doing online business.
Check out visithuntingtonwv.org for more information.
Closure rest of week
The Boyd County Cooperative Extension Service will be closed today and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m.