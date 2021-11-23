IRONTON
Small Business Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ironton.
Ironton aLive has a coupon flier with specials at 35 businesses participating which is available at all participating businesses and other locations. The flier contains all the specials available and the activities for the day.
Ironton City Center lobby, at 3rd and Vernon, will have passports; shoppers should have at least 10 of the participating businesses sign indicating you have shopped their business. Turn in the passport at the City Center before 2:30 and you will be entered in a drawing to win $300, $200 or $100 in Ironton Bucks. Most Ironton businesses accept Ironton Bucks, dollar for dollar. Also inside the City Center will be Mrs. Clause and elves with candy and cookies. Board member Rowena Mollet is chairwoman for the event. Vendors will be in the lobby with crafts and Christmas items.
An Elf on the Shelf will be hiding in different stores downtown moved every half hour from 10 a.m. until noon; a drawing with names of shoppers who found is planned; prize drawing is $50 in Ironton Bucks.
Boy Scouts from Ironton Troop 106 will make s’mores at the farmer market pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.
A TTA trolley will run a continuous loop on Third Street from 10 a.m. to noon for those shoppers who wish to shop uptown participants.
Some businesses will be treating with refreshments and other special activities.
Health Dep’t.
hours change
GREENUP
The Greenup County Health Department will close at 2:30 p.m. today in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. GCHD will remain closed through the remainder of the week and reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday.