SKED creates emergency loan fund
SOMERSET
Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corp. has established a new emergency financing program that will allow eastern Kentucky business owners impacted by recent flood damage to access up to $5,000 in low-interest loan funds, according to a news release.
“Seeing the destruction caused by the flooding has been heartbreaking for everyone here,” said SKED Executive Director Brett Traver. “Helping small business owners is what we are built for and can bring to the recovery efforts. We’re pleased to be able to do it.”
The loans will be available at zero interest with no payment or interest accrual for one year. The three-year loan will follow with two years of payments at 4% interest.
The program is open until Nov. 1 or until funds are exhausted.
Visit skedcorp.com, call (606) 677-6100 or email loans@skedcorp.com for more information.
SKED serves 45 Kentucky counties.
Staff report