ASHLAND
The Singing Kernels Barbershop Chorus will offer Singing Valentines from Friday through Sunday.
The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges to the annual fundraiser, Chapter President Mike Dowling said.
“With the obvious concerns surrounding COVID-19 and social distancing, our designated quartets are willing to work with those who are interested in choosing this unique Valentines gift," Dowling said. "We will be available to sing outside the door at any residence, or inside selected businesses, within the guidelines approved by that location.”
The Kernels require those who order a Singing Valentine to secure appropriate approval and clearance from any business or public entity in which they might enter. However, “outdoor delivery” is the recommendation. Additionally, video delivery will be available at a reduced fee.
"The pandemic has been difficult for many businesses and has been tough on our chapter as well," Dowling said. "We missed the opportunity to perform our annual show in December and lost significant income designated toward our operational budget. Singing Valentines are another big source of income for us, and although we do expect less interest this year, we still hope to generate some interest, within proper guidelines.”
In-person Singing Valentines include two songs, a box of candy and a rose. Cost is $50; tips are welcome.
To schedule your delivery, call or text (606) 232-7886 or (606) 923-0934. Information is also provided on the Kernels Facebook page.
Entries sought for
student art contest
FRANKFORT
Kentucky public school students in preschool through 12th grade are invited to enter the Kentucky Education Association annual art contest.
This year’s theme is #DifferenceMakers. Students are asked to create a portrait of a public school employee who has made a difference in the student’s life.
There is a limit of one entry per student. One student in each grade will win $50, and their teacher also will receive $50. The subject of the portrait will get the original framed artwork.
The rules and entry form for the KEA #DifferenceMakers Student Art Contest are available online at kea.org.
All entries must be accompanied by an entry form and arrive at KEA offices by 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Each submission should be in an envelope with “#DifferenceMakers Entry” on it. Mail submissions to: KEA, 401 Capital Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.
New agent for Boyd KFB
ASHLAND
Jonathon Couch has been appointed as a new agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Boyd County Farm Bureau (Carter Avenue) office. Couch’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.
Prior to joining KFB Insurance, Couch attended Hazard Community and Technical College, earning a degree in business management.
In his new position, Couch will call on the residents of Boyd County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with Agency Manager, Paul Daniels, Jr., and the staff at the Boyd County Farm Bureau office. Reach him at (606) 324-5932.
Couch joins a network of about 400 Kentucky Farm Bureau agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth's 120 counties. Visit kyfb.com/boyd/carter/ for more information.